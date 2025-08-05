American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 141,002 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 1,579.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,002 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for approximately 1.2% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,838 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 844,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,681,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of FTAI opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.60.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 601.23%. The business had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

