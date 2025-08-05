Costello Asset Management INC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.