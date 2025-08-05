American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -213.95%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

