38,211 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE EXR opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 140.56%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

