Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 295.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Kirby by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Kirby by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.94 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

