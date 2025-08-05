TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,524 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $139.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

