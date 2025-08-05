TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AON were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $360.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $322.95 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.79.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.21.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

