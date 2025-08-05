Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 130,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,467.23. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

