Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $130.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,814 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,949,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,393,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.9%

AEIS stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

