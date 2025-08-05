Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,741.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,609 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

CEF opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

