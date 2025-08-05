Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 52.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 305,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Alliant Energy by 82.5% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

