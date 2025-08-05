TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,617 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IJS opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

