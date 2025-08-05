Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.