Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,317 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $125.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

