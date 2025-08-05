Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,030 Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28,864.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 510,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,687,000 after buying an additional 214,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 213,311 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after buying an additional 193,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 444.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 151,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.