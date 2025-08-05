Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 907 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in STERIS by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,141,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $228.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

