XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,380,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,770,000 after purchasing an additional 89,458 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,755,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,631 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in CGI Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group Stock Performance

GIB opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. CGI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGI Group

About CGI Group

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.