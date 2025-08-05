Vestcor Inc Reduces Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 66.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

