US Bancorp DE Sells 6,901 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 165.7% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

