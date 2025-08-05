EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $7.36 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,364,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,243,603,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $776.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $704.66 and its 200 day moving average is $647.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.80 and a 1 year high of $784.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $369,655.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,275. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total value of $373,607.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,392,423. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,298 shares of company stock worth $116,742,790 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.