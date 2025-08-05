Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

