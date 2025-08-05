US Bancorp DE Sells 1,675 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,340 shares of company stock worth $9,824,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.