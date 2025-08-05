Light & Wonder (LNW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $851.29 million for the quarter.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNW opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Light & Wonder stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LNW Free Report ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.28% of Light & Wonder worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

