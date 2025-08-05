Trinity Capital (TRIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 50.74% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $966.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.54. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $49,954.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,821.04. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $49,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $89,005 in the last three months. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

