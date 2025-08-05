Capital One Financial Has Negative View of NOG Q3 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Saturday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.4%

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

