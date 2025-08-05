Reviewing Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) & Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pigeon and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 372.17%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Pigeon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pigeon has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 8.33% 10.85% 8.49% Sow Good -29.42% -20.77% -12.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pigeon and Sow Good”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $688.99 million 1.98 $55.26 million $0.12 23.75 Sow Good $31.99 million 0.32 -$3.70 million ($0.67) -1.34

Pigeon has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pigeon beats Sow Good on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

