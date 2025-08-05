Financial Comparison: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Simulations Plus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $61.39 million 0.82 $680,000.00 $0.02 214.00 Simulations Plus $80.38 million 3.25 $9.95 million ($3.15) -4.12

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies. Simulations Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 0.41% 0.68% 0.43% Simulations Plus -78.63% 11.62% 10.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NetSol Technologies and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Simulations Plus 0 2 4 0 2.67

Simulations Plus has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.00%. Given Simulations Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats NetSol Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

