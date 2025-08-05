What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Kellanova Q3 Earnings?

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellanova in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $70.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 23.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 60.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 369.1% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $9,142,577.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,555,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,896,164.94. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $110,891,136 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.89%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.