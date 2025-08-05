Contrasting NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -102.72% -7,293.78% -158.41% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -37.22% -30.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 39.34%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $9.78 million 0.36 -$9.64 million ($53.72) -0.01 Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.56 million ($3.11) -7.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

