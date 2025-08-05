Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for Avient Q3 Earnings

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Saturday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avient by 75.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Avient by 85.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 57.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

