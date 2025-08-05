Premium Brands (PRBZF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Premium Brands to post earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PRBZF stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

