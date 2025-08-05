Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for TSE:CNR Q3 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$155.79.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR stock opened at C$128.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$127.60 and a 1-year high of C$164.53.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 7,600 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, with a total value of C$998,624.04. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$130.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,065.28. Insiders acquired a total of 9,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,138 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Featured Articles

