ICU Medical (ICUI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $543.33 million for the quarter.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.88. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $117.92 and a 52 week high of $196.26.

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,141.60. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308. The trade was a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,156 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

