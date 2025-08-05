Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share and revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. The business had revenue of $211.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keros Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.86 million, a PE ratio of -81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

