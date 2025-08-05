Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. CoreCivic has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,625,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 879,324 shares in the company, valued at $19,784,790. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $86,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,597.61. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,215. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,852,000 after purchasing an additional 267,198 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 6,127,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 553,336 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,631,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

