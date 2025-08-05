Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

