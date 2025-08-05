Amtech Systems (ASYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 2.9%

Amtech Systems stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amtech Systems stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 135.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Amtech Systems worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

