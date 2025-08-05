QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.56 and traded as low as $34.15. QNB shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands.

QNB Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 13.34%.

QNB Dividend Announcement

QNB Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. QNB’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

