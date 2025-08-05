Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.26 and traded as high as C$58.63. Magna International shares last traded at C$57.05, with a volume of 718,465 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. Veritas raised Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.07%.

Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.

