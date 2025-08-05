Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$257.64 and traded as high as C$279.00. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$277.45, with a volume of 325,471 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$280.00 to C$308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a C$255.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$269.80.

The company has a market cap of C$87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$273.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Beastrom sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.48, for a total value of C$747,543.04. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 875 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.45, for a total value of C$234,019.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,761.83. The trade was a 58.10% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 12,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,858 over the last ninety days. 69.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE.

