Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,700 shares, agrowthof190.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRUF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

