TEGNA (TGNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter. TEGNA has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,507.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $86,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

