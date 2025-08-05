Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.88. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 25,951 shares.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
