SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and traded as high as $20.11. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 22,897 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 2,000 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,127 shares in the company, valued at $178,640.28. This represents a 24.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

