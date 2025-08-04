Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 170 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $9,157,473.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,670,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,975,890.48. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $110,891,136 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.