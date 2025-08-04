Bayforest Capital Ltd Sells 1,992 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bayforest Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $118.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.34.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

