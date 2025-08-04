Avalon Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avalon Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $544.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $558.86.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

