2,998 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 72,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $68.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $296.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

