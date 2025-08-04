Silver Coast Investments LLC Has $519,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.