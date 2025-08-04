Solitude Financial Services Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of UPS opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

